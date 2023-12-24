Atlanta cycling group remembers biker hit and killed by driver

ATLANTA — An Atlanta Bicycle Group is paying tribute to a biker who was hit and killed by a driver.

It happened on Lee Street in Southwest Atlanta.

They call themselves a family. Although they’re not blood-related, their bond is a passion and love for bicycling.

That family told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill that they recently lost one of their family members, a man named Tom Duncan.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We ride every other Saturday for a total of 10 rides,” Coach Robert Wilhite with the Atlanta Winter Bike League said.

He said the cycling group started up 11 years ago. At first, it was a hobby for many, but now everyone who rides is considered a family member.

“If you could describe somebody who had a servant’s attitude and a servant’s heart, if you googled that, then Tom’s picture would be there at the top of the page. He always put others above himself. I just came back from the funeral today,” Wilhite said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Duncan’s family and friends said he was hit and killed by a driver while cycling.

He was participating in a group bike ride on Lee Street in Atlanta. Duncan was helping a newcomer to the group when he was hit.

“He was literally talking to her and helping her through some issues she was having with her bicycle. A distracted driver fatally struck him from behind,” Wilhite told Channel 2 Action News.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Channel 2 Action News has reported on another bicyclist who was hit and killed. In November, a bicyclist was hit and killed on Crossvale Road in Dekalb County. Wilhite said it’s happening too often, “Way too often. Snd I wish I didn’t have to emphasize that, but way too often there have been cyclists who have been killed or seriously injured.”

The group is having a memorial ride for Duncan on December 30th. They’ll be stopping by the scene of the crash.

There is a GoFundMe for Duncan online.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Industry members say it’d be ‘disastrous idea’ to sunset Georgia film tax incentives

©2023 Cox Media Group