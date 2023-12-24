Atlanta cycling group remembers biker hit and killed by driver

ATLANTA — An Atlanta Bicycle Group is paying tribute to a biker who was hit and killed by a driver.
It happened on Lee Street in Southwest Atlanta.
They call themselves a family. Although they’re not blood-related, their bond is a passion and love for bicycling.
That family told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill that they recently lost one of their family members, a man named Tom Duncan.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
“We ride every other Saturday for a total of 10 rides,” Coach Robert Wilhite with the Atlanta Winter Bike League said.
He said the cycling group started up 11 years ago. At first, it was a hobby for many, but now everyone who rides is considered a family member.
“If you could describe somebody who had a servant’s attitude and a servant’s heart, if you googled that, then Tom’s picture would be there at the top of the page. He always put others above himself. I just came back from the funeral today,” Wilhite said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Former city attorney, police officer found guilty of spending PPP funds on Rolls Royce, jewelry
- Georgia mayor accused of assaulting 2 city council members during separate meetings, GBI says
- Woman finds antisemitic note on her car while leaving Sandy Springs doctor’s office
Duncan’s family and friends said he was hit and killed by a driver while cycling.
He was participating in a group bike ride on Lee Street in Atlanta. Duncan was helping a newcomer to the group when he was hit.
“He was literally talking to her and helping her through some issues she was having with her bicycle. A distracted driver fatally struck him from behind,” Wilhite told Channel 2 Action News.
Unfortunately, this is not the first time Channel 2 Action News has reported on another bicyclist who was hit and killed. In November, a bicyclist was hit and killed on Crossvale Road in Dekalb County. Wilhite said it’s happening too often, “Way too often. Snd I wish I didn’t have to emphasize that, but way too often there have been cyclists who have been killed or seriously injured.”
The group is having a memorial ride for Duncan on December 30th. They’ll be stopping by the scene of the crash.
There is a GoFundMe for Duncan online.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group