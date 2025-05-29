Family dog saves the day, alerts owners of early morning house fire in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A family dog is credited with rescuing its owners from an early morning house fire in Atlanta.

Shortly after midnight, Atlanta firefighters responded to a fire at 216 Oak Drive SE.

When they arrived, they began attacking the fire at the single-story home.

According to Atlanta Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Matt Driver, the three people inside the house have their dog to thank for alerting them of the emergency.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“When the fire started, the dog wouldn’t leave them alone and woke the lady up and got everybody out safe and sound,” Driver said.

There were no injuries reported.

The fire is under investigation. Driver said it’s possible that the fire began in the laundry room.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group