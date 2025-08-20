Family of CAU alumna to file lawsuit against Los Angeles college where she was shot, killed

LOS ANGELES, Ga. — The family of a woman who was shot and killed by a security guard on the campus of Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Los Angeles in May is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the school, the shooting suspect, and other parties.

Police say Dr. Cameisha Clark, a graduate of Clark Atlanta University, who had recently been promoted to Interim Dean of Student Affairs at Spartan College, was attacked in the college’s administrative offices on May 2 by campus security guard Jesse Figueroa.

Police say Figueroa shot Clark and a co-worker with a handgun. Figueroa ran after the shooting but was captured by police hours later.

Clark was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries. Her co-worker survived the shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Figueroa has been charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm with prior violent convictions, and possession of a firearm by a felon with prior convictions.

The family’s complaint alleges that neither Spartan College nor the security company they hired did a background check that would have revealed Figueroa’s criminal history.

Clark’s family says Figueroa’s security guard license had expired nearly 14 years earlier, and neither the school nor the security company checked his license.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group