Fairlife resumes most US production following system breach

ATLANTA — The Coca-Cola Company announced Monday that its dairy subsidiary, Fairlife, has resumed the majority of production at its four facilities in the United States.

This comes after Coke said an unauthorized third party gained access to some of Fairlife’s systems last week.

As a result, The Coca-Cola Company temporarily suspended production of Fairlife products in the U.S., though its Canadian production remained unaffected.

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The Coca-Cola Company stated it continues to work diligently to restore all impacted systems and operations.

The company confirmed that product quality and safety were not impacted.

Retail availability of Fairlife products has been largely unaffected due to existing inventory.

Based on information currently available, The Coca-Cola Company believes the incident has not had and is not reasonably likely to have a material impact on the company’s financial condition or results of operations.

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