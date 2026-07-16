Atlanta-based Coca-Cola says fairlife targeted by ransomware

ATLANTA — Fairlife, a dairy company owned by Atlanta-based Coca-Cola, was the target of a ransomware event on Thursday, the company announced.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, The Coca-Cola Company identified unauthorized access to some of fairlife’s systems, including production-related systems.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Coca-Cola says product quality and safety have not been impacted, but they are temporarily suspending production of fairlife products in the U.S.

Canadian production has not been affected.

The company is still investigation and assessing the impact of the ransomware incident.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group