From eyesore to destination: Atlanta’s newest park is about to take shape

ATLANTA — A longtime eyesore in midtown Atlanta is set to become a destination.

The Midtown Alliance has just unveiled artist renderings of a park complete with a performance space, trails, and art.

So far, workers have brought in 750 truckloads of dirt to regrade the plot of land.

"Midtown Green" concept renderings 1

Since the year 2000, 150 buildings have risen in the one square mile of midtown around where the park is being developed.

But the spot has long gone undeveloped -- a dirt patch among skyscrapers.

Now, a massive transformation is coming

“This site has been an eyesore for decades,” said Kevin Green, president of the Midtown Alliance.

Last year, the nonprofit bought the four-acre hole in the ground at 98 14th Street for $46 million.

“And this was a rare opportunity?” Channel 2’s Bryan Mims asked Green.

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“Extremely rare,” Green said. “It’s never come up before. It would never come up again. If we had waited, there would be towers on this site. And no one’s ever going to demolish towers to build green space.”

But he said the place couldn’t just be another park. Judging from community surveys, it had to be a destination, one that exudes art and culture.

“It’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity. How do you pass that up?” Green said.

The design incorporates the sloping feature of the plot. The grade ranges nearly 70 feet across the site, which allows for terraces to provide visitors with overlooks.

"Midtown Green" concept renderings 2

The park, with a working name of Midtown Green, will also include a cafe, concession space, and an abundance of green.

The alliance has not yet determined a cost or timeline for completing the project, but it plans to launch a capital campaign.

“Basically, no matter what you do here, we just want you to leave feeling better than you did when you came,” Green said.

Design and engineering are expected to take close to two years. The park will include a pavilion shaped as a floating magnolia blossom to host performances and concerts.

It will also feature meandering paths lined with artwork and galleries. It will also have a water feature.

The alliance sees this as a “cultural attraction without walls.”

RENDERINGS OF “MIDTOWN GREEN”:

Midtown Green renderings (PHOTO: Midtown Alliance)

Midtown Green renderings (PHOTO: Midtown Alliance)

Midtown Green renderings (PHOTO: Midtown Alliance)

Midtown Green renderings (PHOTO: Midtown Alliance)

Midtown Green renderings (PHOTO: Midtown Alliance)

Midtown Green renderings (PHOTO: Midtown Alliance)

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