Experts say metro Atlanta homebuyers have more options now

ATLANTA — A realtor and professional stager helped homeowner Daniella Guzman with getting her Peachtree Corners home ready for buyers.

“We want to sell it as soon as possible, but at a fair price as well,” Guzman told Channel 2 Action News.

In metro Atlanta, this April, compared to last year, the number of homes listed for sale is up about 50%, and sales are down 3%.

Realtor Stacey Elgin says prices are staying about the same, but Georgia buyers have more choices and room to negotiate.

“It’s good news for buyers,” Elgin said. “It doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll reduce the price of the home, but they may pay your closing, they may pay your HOA dues, or may fix an appliance.”

Bankrate’s Mark Hamrick told Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer that buyers should add up total costs.

“The risk of this tariffs world that we’re living in is that it’s going to add to the cost of building a new home. It’s going to add to the cost of renovation and repair, hardware, appliances,” Hamrick said.

And for people selling this year, Elgin suggests making sure your home is in tip-top shape for online listings.

“The best thing you can do is what we’re doing today - is having your home completely ready for viewing,” Elgin said.

The latest Bankrate average for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is just under 7%. There’s no telling whether that will go down any time soon.

