Exclusive video shows arrest of man accused of shooting at people randomly

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has exclusive video capturing the moment Atlanta police arrested Alexander Wood, a convicted felon accused of shooting at a bicyclist and others earlier this month in Fulton County.

Wood has a history of 32 arrests in the county.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden shows how police tracked him down in Fulton County.

Wood was apprehended after a dramatic chase down I-20, during which he drove the wrong way, endangering officers and other drivers, police said.

Body camera video captures the moment police arrested Wood, the same man accused of opening fire on a bicyclist earlier this month.

Police said he was driving along Forsyth Street when he started shooting at random people, including a man who dodged the bullets.

Even a family with a small child had to run for cover.

“I’m telling you, my heart rate — I thought I was gonna have to shoot him on the highway. I’ll show you my video,” one officer said.

Police later tracked Wood’s SUV to a Wells Fargo parking lot, where they say they found multiple pieces of evidence, including crack cocaine and the gun used in the shooting.

The investigation eventually led officers to his sister’s apartment.

Tonight Wood is back in jail, facing a long list of new charges and what could be a long time in prison.

Seiden reached out to his lawyer for comment but hasn’t heard back.

Court records show he is due back in court at the end of the month for a preliminary hearing.

