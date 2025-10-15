Man opened fire on someone riding their bike near Magic City, police say

ATLANTA — A convicted felon is off the streets after police say he opened fire on a man riding his bike in broad daylight.

The incident occurred near Atlanta’s Magic City, where Alexander Wood reportedly fired shots from a white Suburban at a man riding his bicycle.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden exclusively obtained the video that police collected for surveillance.

In it, you can see the cyclist manage to dodge the bullets, abandon his bike and flee the scene. A family with a small child was also forced to take cover during the shooting.

“We did see a guy running. We seen people hauling and ducking, you know. So it’s, it’s like, real wild, you know,” Curtis Wise, an employee at a nearby car wash said. “We just heard a lot of pandemonium. Some of the customers got behind trees trying to get out of the way.”

Following the shooting, Wood led police on a dangerous chase down Interstate 20, driving recklessly and nearly striking multiple vehicles.

He eventually abandoned the SUV on Lee Street and fled to his sister’s apartment, where he was arrested.

Inside the abandoned SUV, police recovered a 9 millimeter handgun, shell casings and crack cocaine.

Police have not commented on his possible motives.

Wood remains in the Fulton County Jail on several charges.

