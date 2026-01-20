Exciting changes on the way for Georgia Aquarium, Beltline, more before World Cup

ATLANTA — Soccer fans from all over the world are going to flock to Atlanta this summer when the FIFA World Cup hosts matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer checked in with some of Atlanta’s biggest institutions about their plans for welcoming global fans.

At the Georgia Aquarium, CEO Travis Burke teased a major expansion of the otter and exhibit, and some secret new friends who will be moving in.

“[We’re] opening it up probably three times as large as it was before, and there’s gonna be a new species that will be overhead," Burke said.

But the aquarium isn’t just for tourists.

“We are very excited about the World Cup. We want our guests, the folks who live here to still come to Georgia Aquarium. We’re here for you," Burke said.

Over on the Atlanta Beltline, CEO Clyde Higgs is excited for the 16 miles of connectivity they’ll offer by the time fans get here.

“We’ll have 16 continuous miles of Beltline trail, so literally from Morningside all the way into Mercedes-Benz: walk, scooter, ride a bike, and you don’t have to get into a vehicle,” he said.

Higgs says they are also launching a World Cup business portal with toolkits, rules and permitting guidance so local companies can activate their own World Cup moments.

There’s also plenty of construction downtown to get ready, like the new Centennial Yards, Hotel Phoenix, a new luxury hotel near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and a new entertainment complex under construction.

