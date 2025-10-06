Every single student at an elementary school just got brand new athletic shoes

ATLANTA — In a heartwarming initiative, every student at Usher-Collier Elementary in Northwest Atlanta received brand-new sneakers on Wednesday, thanks to a collaboration between the nonprofit Shoes That Fit and luxury department store Nordstrom.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The event aimed to boost the self-esteem and academic performance of students by providing them with new shoes, which can be a rare commodity in underserved communities.

Each student at the school was gifted a pair of sneakers, marking a significant effort to support the local community.

“Having a new pair of shoes is everything,” said Jackie Small from Shoes That Fit.

Principal Jerry Parker said, “When you wake up in the morning, you have to put your feet on the ground.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The initiative is part of a broader effort by Shoes That Fit, which has provided 430,000 pairs of shoes to students across the country over the past 15 years.

This particular event brought smiles and excitement to the students at Usher-Collier Elementary.

Kamilah Rodriguez, a 10-year-old fifth grader, expressed her excitement about the new shoes, saying, “They’re beautiful! I love them. They’re so comfy!”

Her enthusiasm was echoed by cheers from her fellow students.

Another student, Ari Jackson, shared how his old shoes had a scratch down the middle, which made him feel self-conscious.

“I do like these, because they are more definitive,” Jackson told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Principal Parker observed that the new shoes have given students a newfound energy, saying, “You’ll see them sprint. You’ll see them dance. You’ll see them moving about with a sense of urgency!”

The shoe distribution event not only provided practical benefits but also uplifted the spirits of the students, as evidenced by their excitement and renewed confidence.

As Rodriguez put it, “I think I’ll go run with my dog, and then probably wear them all the time.”

©2025 Cox Media Group