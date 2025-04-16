‘Endangered countless lives:’ Drug dealer sentenced for distributing fentanyl across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — A 25-year-old Atlanta man will spend over a decade in prison for distributing kilos of fentanyl while having guns.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Monday, a judge sentenced Alexander Arellano, 25, of Atlanta, to 13 years, three months, followed by four years of supervised release.

Arellano pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, in May 2024, a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent saw Arellano sell a half kilogram of fentanyl to another person in a Marietta gas station parking lot.

The US Department of Justice said agents followed Arellano back to an apartment on Windy Hill Road in Marietta. Arellano was arrested a short time later, and agents got a search warrant for his apartment.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials said during the search, agents found 10 kilograms of fentanyl, two loaded guns, including an AK-47 pistol and $120,000 in cash inside a bedroom belonging to the 25-year-old.

The DOJ said Arellano had been previously convicted of trafficking methamphetamine and was on probation at the time of his arrest.

“Arellano endangered countless lives by trafficking large quantities of deadly fentanyl,” said Jae W. Chung, the Acting Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Division.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group