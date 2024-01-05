Election interference defendant wants change of venue, says he can’t get fair trial in Fulton County

ATLANTA — One of the codefendants listed in the Georgia election interference indictment is asking the judge for a change of venue.

Harrison Floyd’s attorney filed a motion on Friday saying, “he contends that he cannot impanel a fair and impartial jury in Fulton County,” and instead, “seeks to have a fair and impartial jury impaneled from Coffee County, Georgia.”

Floyd says he feels that he can’t get a fair trial in Fulton County due to “the media coverage, negative governmental press conferences, and the political bias of potential jurors.”

RELATED STORIES:

Floyd is one of 15 defendants facing charges of trying to interfere in the 2020 election, including former President Donald Trump.

He is accused of arranging a late-night meeting between Fulton County poll worker Ruby Freeman and defendant Trevian Kutti.

At that meeting, the prosecution alleges Kutti threatened Freeman with jail time if she didn’t confirm former President Donald Trump’s false statements that she committed voter fraud. Freeman refused.

There is no word yet on if a hearing will be scheduled to address Floyd’s motion.

RELATED NEWS:

Harrison Floyd, one of 19 Ga. election interference co-defendants, will stay in Fulton jail Floyd is the only defendant not to negotiate his bond before surrendering to the Fulton County Jail.

©2024 Cox Media Group