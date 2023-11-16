Former Pres. Trump co-defendant calls push to revoke bond a ‘social media lynching’

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Prosecutors want the bond for one of former President Donald Trump’s co-defendants revoked over his posts on social media.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed court documents on Wednesday asking a judge to revoke Harrison Floyd’s bond and put him in jail.

In a statement shared exclusively with Channel 2 Action News on Wednesday night, Floyd had strong words to describe the DA’s request.

“Clarence Thomas was right. This is a circus. This is a national disgrace. This is a social media lynching for an [uppity] Black Republican,” he wrote.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Floyd is one of the people prosecutors say was involved in pressuring Fulton County elections worker Ruby Freeman into lying about voter fraud.

He was the only one of the 19 people indicted not to be immediately released after being booked into the Fulton County Jail.

RELATED STORIES:

Floyd was later released on bond, but now in the new motion filed by Willis on Wednesday, she is asking a judge to revoke his bond because she said recent social media posts are an attempt to intimidate witnesses.

“The defendant’s actions demonstrate that he poses a significant threat of intimidating witnesses and otherwise obstructing the administration of justice in the future, making him ineligible for bond,” the filing said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Fulton DA asks judge to revoke election interference defendant’s bond over social media posts In a court filing Wednesday, Fulton DA Fani Willis made the request to put Harrison Floyd in jail.

©2023 Cox Media Group