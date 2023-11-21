Judge makes both sides come to new bond agreement for election interference defendant

ATLANTA — A judge has ruled not to revoke the bond of Harrison Floyd.

Floyd is one of 15 defendants facing charges of trying to interfere in the 2020 election, including former President Donald Trump.

Tuesday’s hearing was all about social media posts in which Floyd tagged witnesses and talked about witnesses in.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray was inside the courtroom as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis fought to have Floyd’s bond revoked and sent back to jail.

But Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee instead ordered that the bond agreement be rewritten, telling the court the bond “was not specific enough to account for the nuances of social media.”

“Not every violation compels revocation,” McAfee said before making the ruling.

Wills argued the case herself in a nearly 3-hour hearing.

“He was given an opportunity to cooperate with the rules of this case and what he really did was spit on the court and refuse to abide by three of the seven conditions of his bond order so no he does not have the right to communicate about facts of this case with witnesses.

Among the tweets cited as evidence, was one calling the Secretary of State a piece of poop emoji.

Another one tagged Jenna Ellis, a former defendant turned witness, and several referencing Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman.

“None of the tweets amount to a threat or intimidation. That is to say, none put a person a reasonable person in fear for their safety,” the defense said.

“It’s very clear to me that this bond needs to be modified and it needs to prohibit public comment concerning Ms. Freeman, her daughter, and concerning other witnesses,” McAfee said.

They held a brief recess for both sides to iron out new restrictions to the bond order to keep Floyd from talking about or talking to witnesses in this case on social media.

