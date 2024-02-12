East Point police say DNA of remains doesn’t match woman’s missing daughter. Now she wants proof

EAST POINT, Ga. — A mother who thought her missing daughter looked exactly like the sketch of a woman whose remains were found in a tote bag says police told her it’s not her daughter.

Mary Roby’s daughter, 30-year-old Shaneice Faison, has been missing for two years.

The remains were found in a wooded area at a construction site near Camp Creek Parkway.

A GBI forensic artist created a sketch of the victim and Roby immediately noticed similarities between the woman in the sketch and her daughter.

She thought the mystery of where her daughter disappeared had been solved.

“I was hoping for them to tell me that it is her so I could just let this rest,” she said.

East Point police told her that DNA test results had indicated that the remains were not her daughter’s.

But Roby says it’s hard not to believe it’s her daughter, especially since police haven’t sent her the test results.

“I’m not gonna believe it until I see zero percent chance,” Roby said.

Roby said her daughter suffered from mental illness and lived between Atlanta and Florida.

She wants to know what happened to her so she can find peace.

Police insist the DNA results prove that the remains that were located are not Roby’s daughter and they still want to know the identity of the remains.

They’re asking anyone with information to contact them.

