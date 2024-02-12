Man arrested shortly after stealing $1,200 worth of tools from Gwinnett Co. hardware store: Police

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A 36-year-old man was arrested after he was suspected of shoplifting over $1,000 worth of tools.

On Thursday, Gwinnett County officers were called to the Ace Hardware stores on Athens Highway in Loganville regarding a shoplifting call.

Police identified the suspect as Kevin Elam, 26, of Indianapolis, IN.

Authorities said Elam loaded up multiple DeWalt tools worth $1,200 and drove away in a dark-colored Nissan Rogue.

Employees of the store allegedly tried to stop the suspect but were only able to get a description and tag number of the vehicle as the suspect drove toward Snellville.

Gwinnett County Crime Response Center was able to find the vehicle on Flock cameras with the tag number.

Officers found the vehicle and arrested Elam. He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

Gwinnett officials said three boxes of power tools were returned to the hardware store.

