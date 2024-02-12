19-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash; speed likely a factor, Cobb County police say

ACWORTH, Ga. — One person is dead after he was suspected of speeding in a crash in Cobb County.

According to Cobb County police, the crash happened Friday on Cobb Parkway at the intersection of North Shores Road.

The investigation revealed that a white 2007 Yamaha YZF-R6, driven by Kameron T. Hughes, 19, of Kennesaw was traveling south on Cobb Parkway, approaching the intersection of North Shores Road.

At the same time, a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by Robert A. Ault, 59, of Acworth was stopped on North Shores Road, waiting for a northbound turn.

Officials said the Yamaha with its left side at the Trailblazer entered the roadway. Hughes and the motorcycle came to a stop in the left lane of Cobb Parkway, according to authorities.

Hughes was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner. The next of kin was notified.

Ault was taken to Cartersville Medical Center with a complaint of an injury.

Cobb investigators said they suspect excessive speed and lane violations as contributing factors to the collision.

The crash remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

