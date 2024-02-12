Heavy rain causes wrecks, rescues across parts of metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — The heavy rain on Monday has caused several issues across metro Atlanta’s roads.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach hit the roads throughout the morning where he found a bit of everything from accidents to flooded lanes.

Cars and trucks splashed up water on Highway 92 in Fairburn. Barricades blocked all but one lane as flood water covered the others.

Drivers were forced to wait and take turns driving through the shallow water in the one passable lane.

In downtown Atlanta, the heavy rain may be to blame for a large hole that opened in the middle of Courtland Street.

TRENDING STORIES:

Atlanta police had to block the road when a driver ended up stuck in the hole and damaging their car after they ended up driving over what was much bigger than your average pothole.

Atlanta firefighters had to battle the rain and some rising water in a creek as an SUV drove down into a ravine off Marietta Road in Northwest Atlanta.

The driver was never in the water, but Atlanta Fire Rescue said they had to cut off the door to get to the victim, who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It’s not clear if the weather or something else caused the driver to end up down the embankment from the rear lot of a business. Atlanta police are investigating.

Another driver had to be rescued after their red car got partially submerged in water along Jonesboro Road at Interstate 285.

When the rain will finally move out, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

Heavy rain and storms to continue through afternoon Here's Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz with a look at your Monday afternoon forecast.

©2024 Cox Media Group