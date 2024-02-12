Flood warnings and a risk for severe storms later today for parts of our area

ATLANTA — Grab your umbrellas because heavy rain continues to move through north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says all of north Georgia is under a flood watch until Monday night as waves of heavy rain and storms move throughout the region.

Main storm impacts include torrential downpours and damaging wind gusts throughout north Georgia.

A cold front will move across the area Monday evening, eventually ending the severe weather risk – and wet weather.

Monday evening, drier weather will move through the region.

Here’s what you can expect:

Heavy rain and possible flooding

Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes

Hail

Heavy rain and storms to continue through afternoon Here's Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz with a look at your Monday afternoon forecast.

