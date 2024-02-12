Flood warnings and a risk for severe storms later today for parts of our area

ATLANTA — Grab your umbrellas because heavy rain continues to move through north Georgia.
Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says all of north Georgia is under a flood watch until Monday night as waves of heavy rain and storms move throughout the region.
When the rain and storms will move out of the area
Main storm impacts include torrential downpours and damaging wind gusts throughout north Georgia.
A cold front will move across the area Monday evening, eventually ending the severe weather risk – and wet weather.
Monday evening, drier weather will move through the region.
Here’s what you can expect:
- Heavy rain and possible flooding
- Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes
- Hail
