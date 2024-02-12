Douglasville officer in critical condition after crash in Carroll County, officials say

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — An officer is in critical condition following a crash in Carroll County.

According to Georgia State Patrol, troopers were called to a vehicle crash with injuries Monday morning on State Route 61 near State Route 166.

Officials said a Douglasville police officer was traveling south on SR-61 in a marked patrol vehicle. The vehicle was going around a curve and went off the road, authorities said.

GSP said the car hit a power pole after going off the road.

The officer had to be freed from the car and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The officer’s age and identity have not been released.

Channel 2 Actions News has reached out to the Douglasville Police Department, but has not yet heard back.

The investigation is ongoing.

