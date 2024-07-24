Eagle populations ‘nesting strong’ across Georgia in latest annual survey

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ yearly survey of eagle nests found that the 2024 “nest success” was above average in most of the areas checked.

“Following a steep decline in the eagle population in Georgia, the state went from no known successful nests during most of the 1970s to one in 1981, 48 by the turn of the century and more than 200 today,” according to DNR.

DNR’s annual survey focuses on nest territories for Georgia’s Bald Eagle population, and as of the latest survey, the results show eagles are “nesting still strong” across the state.

“The findings were even better than last year’s good results,” Dr. Bob Sargent, the DNR survey leader, said. “That’s most encouraging when you consider the beating that nesting coastal eagles took in 2022 because of an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza.”

In 2023, DNR said Sargent documented almost 200 nest territories, with 150 successful nests and 232 eagles fledged.

While last year’s survey covered southwest Georgia, “a massive area with nearly 100 nests,” this year’s survey covered the northern half of the state, where DNR said nest density was lower.

The 2024 survey still found 145 nest territories and 116 successful nests, with 178 fledging eagles, meaning even with the lower density, the populations observed were similar, though slightly lower.

As far as exactly where the survey flew this year, DNR said the areas generally north of Atlanta from Interstate 85 east of the city and I-20 west of it, the coastal counties and barrier islands and a triangular section of Georiga bordered by Athens, Dublin and reservoirs near Agusuta, plus a few reservoirs between Atlanta and Macon.

Officials said nest success rates were around 71% in north and northwest Georgia, compared to an 82% above-average level in the coast and central and northeast Georgia locations.

The 82% in those areas was also higher than the previous year, which measured a 73% success rate.

In more positive terms, “the bald eagle has rebounded in Georgia and across the species’ range. Factors fueling that recovery include a U.S. ban on DDT use in 1972, habitat improvements after enactment of the federal Clean Water and Clean Air acts, protection through the Endangered Species Act, increased public awareness, restoration of local populations through release programs, and forest regrowth,” officials said.

The public is encouraged to report eagle nests using the form online, or by emailing Sargent. However, DNR said reports occasionally mix up osprey nests with eagle nests, so the wildlife agency has an explainer to help show the differences online.

