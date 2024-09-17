Dueling visits from VP candidates emphasizes the fight for Georgia in battle for the White House

ATLANTA — The running mate of Democratic Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris brought his campaign to Georgia Tuesday, following a visit from Republican Vice-Presidential Nominee J.D. Vance just a day earlier.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz first campaigned in Savannah before arriving in Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon. His visit highlights the critical role Georgia will play in the November elections.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot joined the motorcade Walz made three stops around Atlanta, rallying young voters to vote Democrat.

He was also with Vance Monday night as he tried to rally evangelical voters to vote Republican.

Walz’s stops included Georgia Tech, Rocky Mountain Pizza, and a small business near Morehouse and Spelman Colleges.

He encouraged young voters to register and vote, stressing the narrow margins in this election could make Georgia a deciding factor.

“This is an opportunity, as many of you know. This is going to be razor-close,” Walz said. “It is not out of the realm to think a group of folks in here getting five more groups of people getting five more groups of people that this presidential election could run through Rocky Mountain Pizza.”

RELATED STORIES:

A day earlier, Vance spoke at the Faith and Freedom Coalition, emphasizing the significance of Georgia.

He addressed the recent assassination attempt on Donald Trump and called for reduced inflammatory political rhetoric.

“But I do think we should take this opportunity to call for a reduction in the ridiculous inflammatory political rhetoric coming from too many corners of our politics,” Vance said.

At Rocky Mountain Pizza, Walz acknowledged the same and expressed relief that Trump was unharmed.

“These are horrific things. They have got to stop. Thank God he’s alive. Thank God for the Secret Service and the police that were there,” Walz said.

However, despite Vance’s call for an end to name-calling, Donald Trump took to social media yesterday, continuing to insult his opponents.

RELATED NEWS:

JD Vance speaks at Faith & Freedom Coalition dinner in Cobb County

©2024 Cox Media Group