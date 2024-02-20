Drivers using Peach Pass say delays in tolls showing up are costing them extra money

ATLANTA — Hundreds of thousands of drivers use the Peach Pass to avoid metro Atlanta’s heavy traffic.

But some drivers say they’re getting hit with extra fees because of delays in the tolls showing up on their accounts.

Several metro Atlanta drivers told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln it has taken a month of using their Peach Pass before any tolls show up.

“This is just a lack of accountability,” Peach Pass customer Kevin Cleary said.

“I just feel like if we’re not on top of it, we’re just getting taken advantage of,” Peach Pass user Jaqueline Flood said.

“I’ve just stopped using it,” said Sandra Wiggins, who has a Peach Pass account.

They all told Channel 2 Action News they experienced excessive delays in tolls.

“You owe your customers an explanation for this delay in the transaction,” Cleary said.

Clearly said he has been a Peach Pass user since the Express Lanes opened in 2011.

He told Channel 2 Action News until a few months ago, his account would get charged almost instantly when he used the lanes.

But now Cleary and other drivers said it has taken a full month before ever seeing a toll.

“I really want the convenience that comes with it, but I feel like I’m being shaken down, and there’s nothing I can do about it,” Cleary said.

“It just became frustrating,” Wiggins said.

She and Flood said the same thing happened to them.

Drivers said they can’t dispute any of the tolls because so much time has passed from when they used the Peach Pass to when the tolls show up.

And if their pre-paid account balance doesn’t have enough cash, they’re charged multiple administration fees that add up fast.

