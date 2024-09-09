Driver shoots at off-duty Atlanta police officer, speeds away

ATLANTA — A driver shot at an off-duty Atlanta police officer early Monday.
Atlanta police said that just after midnight, officers responded to a shooting call on Howell Mill Road near Northwest Atlanta.
An investigation determined that a man in a Chevy Tahoe SUV had been driving erratically and the off-duty officer notified nearby police.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Then, the man shot at the off-duty officer before speeding away.
The officer was not injured in the ordeal.
Atlanta police have not identified a suspect in this incident.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Celebration of life ceremony held for coach killed in Apalachee school shooting
- ‘What if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill?’ NFL star, GA native detained before game, officer placed on leave
- Apalachee High School students, staff returning to pick up their belongings
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group