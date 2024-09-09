Driver shoots at off-duty Atlanta police officer, speeds away

ATLANTA — A driver shot at an off-duty Atlanta police officer early Monday.

Atlanta police said that just after midnight, officers responded to a shooting call on Howell Mill Road near Northwest Atlanta.

An investigation determined that a man in a Chevy Tahoe SUV had been driving erratically and the off-duty officer notified nearby police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Then, the man shot at the off-duty officer before speeding away.

The officer was not injured in the ordeal.

Atlanta police have not identified a suspect in this incident.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Local manager speaks on death of Waffle House president and CEO

©2024 Cox Media Group