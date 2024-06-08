Downed traffic signal leaves Atlanta road closed most of Saturday morning with repairs underway

ATLANTA — Atlanta police were on the scene Friday night on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway at Hollywood Road after receiving reports of wires down at the intersection.

When APD arrived, officers found wires dangling and a traffic light down and worked to keep traffic under control at the location ahead of repair work.

The City of Atlanta Department of Transportation confirmed the downed signal had landed across the intersection and that they’d implemented a road closure on Saturday morning.

Repairs were underway and nearly complete around 11 a.m.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer was at the intersection Saturday morning as crews finished putting the traffic signal back up and getting it online, ending a road closure that had been in effect while work was underway.

ATLDOT has not yet provided a cause of the signal having fallen at the intersection. Channel 2 Action News has requested more information and is waiting to hear back.

