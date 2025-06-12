Down payment program expanded for first-time homebuyers in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Ameris Bank is expanding its down payment program for first-time homebuyers.

The expanded Ameris Choice homebuyer assistance program now reaches additional communities across the Southeast, offering up to $7,500 in down payment assistance to qualified applicants.

The program is now available to first-time homebuyers purchasing a primary residence in specific areas in metropolitan Atlanta and Gainesville, as well as metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida, and designated affordable housing community development areas in Charleston, South Carolina.

To learn more about the program, potential borrowers can visit www.amerisbank.com/amerischoice.

