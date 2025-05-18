Disaster relief organizations offer aid in wake of Heartland storms

ATLANTA — Cleanup efforts continue this weekend in the Heartland following a swath of severe storms that left homes destroyed and dozens dead.

Leaders with the Salvation Army and the American Red Cross say they already have volunteers on the ground in the affected areas, and there are several ways people can support disaster relief efforts.

Eric Short, with the Salvation Army and helping lead efforts in Kentucky, says relief teams are offering prayer, support, and hot meals to those in need.

“It’s really important for us to be there in their midst during this darkest moment—to show them that there are people out there thinking about them, caring about them, and that they’re not alone,” said Short.

Meanwhile, Suzanne Lawler with the American Red Cross says field crews are working to connect those in the affected areas with shelters through the American Red Cross Emergency App.

“We are providing shelter, we’re providing meals, and we’re providing that emotional support. And I can tell you from when we experienced the impacts from Helene here in Georgia, that emotional support is so important,” added Lawler.

Lawler says shelters are currently open in Kentucky, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

While neither disaster relief organization has deployed volunteers from Georgia yet, they say it’s not out of the question.

“These areas are looking at more bad weather, so it’s an ever-changing situation. People from Georgia could very well deploy,” said Lawler.

People can donate to the American Red Cross’s relief efforts by visiting their website or by calling 1-800-REDCROSS. The Salvation Army is also accepting financial donations on their website.

A spokesperson with Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief shared with Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter that they will be sending between 40 and 70 volunteers to Kentucky on Monday to assist Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief with clearing debris and providing meals.

