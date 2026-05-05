Dior exhibit ‘an incredible gift’ for students and the people of metro Atlanta, SCAD says

ATLANTA — Christian Dior’s iconic designs are now on display in the heart of Atlanta, and it’s happening at one of the city’s most unique learning spaces.

Channel 2’s Karyn Greer got a chance on Tuesday to tour the Savannah College of Art and Design’s Museum of Fashion and Film.

SCAD has a reputation for attracting world-class exhibitions, something few universities can match.

(Read more below the gallery)

0 of 16 Christian Dior’s haute couture exhibit opens at SCAD in Atlanta The major Dior exhibition brings decades of haute couture to SCAD students and the public. (WSBTV.com News Staff) Christian Dior’s haute couture exhibit opens at SCAD in Atlanta The major Dior exhibition brings decades of haute couture to SCAD students and the public. (WSBTV.com News Staff) Christian Dior’s haute couture exhibit opens at SCAD in Atlanta The major Dior exhibition brings decades of haute couture to SCAD students and the public. (WSBTV.com News Staff) Christian Dior’s haute couture exhibit opens at SCAD in Atlanta The major Dior exhibition brings decades of haute couture to SCAD students and the public. (WSBTV.com News Staff) Christian Dior’s haute couture exhibit opens at SCAD in Atlanta The major Dior exhibition brings decades of haute couture to SCAD students and the public. (WSBTV.com News Staff) Christian Dior’s haute couture exhibit opens at SCAD in Atlanta The major Dior exhibition brings decades of haute couture to SCAD students and the public. (WSBTV.com News Staff) Christian Dior’s haute couture exhibit opens at SCAD in Atlanta The major Dior exhibition brings decades of haute couture to SCAD students and the public. (WSBTV.com News Staff) Christian Dior’s haute couture exhibit opens at SCAD in Atlanta The major Dior exhibition brings decades of haute couture to SCAD students and the public. (WSBTV.com News Staff) Christian Dior’s haute couture exhibit opens at SCAD in Atlanta The major Dior exhibition brings decades of haute couture to SCAD students and the public. (WSBTV.com News Staff) Christian Dior’s haute couture exhibit opens at SCAD in Atlanta The major Dior exhibition brings decades of haute couture to SCAD students and the public. (WSBTV.com News Staff) Christian Dior’s haute couture exhibit opens at SCAD in Atlanta The major Dior exhibition brings decades of haute couture to SCAD students and the public. (WSBTV.com News Staff) Christian Dior’s haute couture exhibit opens at SCAD in Atlanta The major Dior exhibition brings decades of haute couture to SCAD students and the public. (WSBTV.com News Staff) Christian Dior’s haute couture exhibit opens at SCAD in Atlanta The major Dior exhibition brings decades of haute couture to SCAD students and the public. (WSBTV.com News Staff) Christian Dior’s haute couture exhibit opens at SCAD in Atlanta The major Dior exhibition brings decades of haute couture to SCAD students and the public. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

The latest is a major Dior exhibition bringing decades of haute couture to SCAD students and the public.

“Dior decided they would work with us here in Atlanta, and they created something as specific just for our students and our audience here in Atlanta to show the process that the fashion house needs to bring the clothes from the very beginning until the end,” said Rafael Gomes, director of fashion exhibitions at SCAD FASH.

Gomes told Greer that the exhibit really connects students with industry excellence in Atlanta.

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“Dior, it’s almost 80 years old. Dior had, during this period, eight fashion designers, and we are celebrating their work with 88 pieces. Dior was very superstitious, and eight was his lucky number,” Gomes said.

Some of the standout dresses include Dior’s iconic bar suit, a dramatic gown worn by Princess Diana, plus celebrity looks worn by stars like Georgia’s Elle Fanning.

Another standout is the Dior dress linked to Gone with the Wind, which was part of Olivia de Havilland’s collection.

“We have Lupita (Nyong’o). We have Rihanna. We have Marilyn Monroe’s last dress that she wore for her last sitting. We have Hale Berry. We have Demi Moore. We have Julianne Moor,” Gomes said.

The museum is designed as a gallery and a classroom where global fashion meets hands-on education, and for Atlanta, another sign that the city is becoming a destination for world-class art and design.

“We are very honored that Dior created this exhibition especially for us, and I think for our students and visitors, it’s such an incredible gift that the House of Dior is giving us all,” Gomes said.

SCAD has three campuses: the first one in Savannah. One here in Atlanta, and one in Lacoste, France.

Tickets for the Dior exhibition are $10 dollars. Parking is free, and the exhibit runs through August 23.

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