Dietitian offers advice for those using GLP-1 medications to lose weight

As more people take GLP-1 medications for weight loss, dietitians are seeing their appointments booked out for months.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson got some advice from a Piedmont Healthcare dietitian who says losing weight is just the beginning of getting healthy.

Tonya Curry is a registered dietitian and diabetes counselor at Piedmont Healthcare. She says right now, she’s booking appointments four months out.

Her busy schedule is thanks in part to so many people taking drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy for weight loss.

“If I have six patients in a day, at least two of them are on GLP-1s,” she said.

Curry says doctors are sending those patients her way to make sure they are staying healthy while shedding pounds.

She said there are three common mistakes people make on GLP-1 medications.

The biggest one of those is not eating enough.

“That’s what everybody’s saying, they quiet the food noise. Well, sometimes it’s so quiet that you might not want to eat hardly at all,” she said. “So now you may be losing weight, but you’re not getting enough nutrition.”

She recommends her patients try eating on a clock, rather than when they’re hungry, to make sure they’re getting enough nutrition.

Another mistake patients make when losing weight fast is not getting enough protein.

“You’re losing weight pretty fast. Well, now you may be losing muscle mass. So now we have to talk about protein,” she said.

She says to try and have protein at every meal. Curry also says people make the mistake of thinking they just take the shot and don’t have to exercise. She says that could not be further from the truth.

“It’s fixing one thing, but you also have to manage the other things. It’s not just one silver bullet that covers it all,” she said.

