Delta shares details with employees on ‘heartbreaking’ deadly incident at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — Delta officials are sharing their condolences for two team members who died on Tuesday morning.

Channel 2 Action News obtained a copy of a note sent to employees after a tire exploded at a Delta maintenance area, killing two people and seriously injuring one more.

“I’m deeply saddened to share that three TechOps team members were involved in an accident that took place early this morning in Atlanta,” Delta TechOps President John Laughter wrote in the statement. “We are extending our full support to their families at this difficult time and conducting an investigation to determine what happened. This news is heartbreaking for all of us.”

Details on what led up to the explosion have not been released and none of the victims have been identified.

The Federal Aviation Administration says they are aware of the incident and is in communication with Delta.

