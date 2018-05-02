  • Delta flight headed to Rome turns back over mechanical issue

    By: Scott Flynn

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A Delta flight was forced to turn around and return to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. 

    Delta Flight 64 was headed to Rome, Italy when it reported mechanical problems and made the decision to turn back for Atlanta. 

    The flight landed safely and without incident, Delta confirmed to Channel 2 Action News

    Maintenance workers are currently inspecting the plane.
     

