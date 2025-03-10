Delta Air Lines, JetZero team up for ‘future of air travel’ to design new passenger jet

ATLANTA — In a move meant to revolutionize air travel, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has partnered with California startup JetZero to design and build “more sustainable aircraft” for commercial flights.

If their plans take off the way they hope, the company said future air travel will be on their 50% more fuel-efficient planes, changing up not only fuel use but even the aircrafts’ looks.

Delta said in an announcement that they want to drive fuel costs down and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and the new design from JetZero could make that goal happen.

“The California-based start-up’s vastly more fuel efficient blended-wing-body (BWB) design is at the center of the collaboration and is one facet of Delta’s ongoing journey to advance industry innovation, drive down cost through increased fuel-savings, elevate the customer experience and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050,” Delta said.

JetZero received a U.S. Air Force grant in 2023 to help build a full-scale demonstrator of their BWB aircraft. The first flight is supposed to lift off in 2027. The Atlanta-based airline said they will play a crucial role in development.

“Working with JetZero to realize an entirely new airframe and experience for customers and employees is bold and important work to advance the airline industry’s fuel saving initiatives and innovation goals,” Amelia DeLuca, Delta’s Chief Sustainability Officer, said in a statement. “While Delta is focused on doing what we can today to address our carbon footprint, it’s critical we also work with a variety of partners to advance revolutionary technologies, like JetZero’s blended-wing-body aircraft, to solve for a significant portion of future aviation emissions.”

Delta said the “uniquely shaped airframe” of the JetZero design “offers endless possibilities” and that customers can expect changes to their flight experience, including enhancements, fewer rows and more storage space for luggage.

JetZero cofounder and CEO Tom O’Leary said his company is trying to change the world through immediate progress at reducing energy costs and their emissions.

“The ability to realize such significant efficiency gains in the near future meaningfully impacts the industry’s commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 and will serve as the foundation on which other technologies and efficiencies can be realized,” O’Leary said. “Delta was one of the first carriers to partner with us, supporting us behind the scenes since 2023, and we look forward to their continued support of our program through their deep knowledge and expertise.”

JetZero’s BWB aircraft are expected to include a slate of revolutionary benefits for consumers and for environmental sustainability including:

The BWB is up to 50% more fuel efficient than conventional tube-and-wing airframes on the market due to the design, which creates less drag, provides more lifting surface area, provides even load and lift distribution, and overall is markedly lighter in weight.

Capacity to carry more than 250 customers – which is similar to existing widebody aircraft – to provide the level of capacity and range needed to meet growing travel demand.

Less noise. With engines mounted on top of the aircraft, BWB aircraft are expected to be significantly quieter than existing aircraft.

The potential to fit into existing airport infrastructure and offer faster turn-around times – areas Delta is exploring and advising on.

Utilizing SAF to further decrease lifecycle carbon emissions.

