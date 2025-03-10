MARTA to host final NextGen Bus Network public meetings

ATLANTA — MARTA has plans to make significant changes to its bus routes as part of the NextGen Bus Network.

Ahead of those changes being finalized, the transit agency has been holding meetings for the public to weigh in on new routes, new runtimes and more.

Now, the last few days of those meetings are coming up for the metro Atlanta area and MARTA wants to ensure you get that chance to discuss the changes this week.

Here are the meeting times and locations:

March 10, 2025

North Fulton Virtual Lunch & Learn Noon – 1 p.m.

Virtual

March 10, 2025

South Fulton In-Person Meeting 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Sandtown Park

5320 Campbellton Road SW Atlanta, Ga. 30331

March 11, 2025

DeKalb In-Person Meeting 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Lou Walker Senior Center

2538 Panola Road Lithonia, Ga. 30058

March 12, 2025

Atlanta Virtual Lunch & Learn Noon – 1 p.m.

Virtual

March 12, 2025

DeKalb In-Person Meeting 6 – 7:30 p.m.

New Black Wall Street

8109 Mall Pkwy. Stonecrest, Ga. 30038

March 13, 2025

Systemwide Virtual Lunch & Learn En Español Noon – 1 p.m.

Virtual

March 13, 2025

Clayton In-Person Meeting 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Jonesboro City Center

1859 City Center Way Jonesboro, Ga. 30236

March 14, 2025

Systemwide Open House 2 – 8 p.m.

MARTA Headquarters

2424 Piedmont Road NW Atlanta, Ga. 30324

