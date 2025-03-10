MARTA to host final NextGen Bus Network public meetings

ATLANTA — MARTA has plans to make significant changes to its bus routes as part of the NextGen Bus Network.
Ahead of those changes being finalized, the transit agency has been holding meetings for the public to weigh in on new routes, new runtimes and more.
Now, the last few days of those meetings are coming up for the metro Atlanta area and MARTA wants to ensure you get that chance to discuss the changes this week.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
RELATED STORIES:
- MARTA plans to change several bus routes to improve service
- MARTA ridership data more than 1 million below travel forecast, but officials disagree. Here’s why
- MARTA to close south entrance of East Lake Station before end of March
Here are the meeting times and locations:
March 10, 2025
- North Fulton Virtual Lunch & Learn Noon – 1 p.m.
- Virtual
March 10, 2025
- South Fulton In-Person Meeting 6 – 7:30 p.m.
- Sandtown Park
- 5320 Campbellton Road SW Atlanta, Ga. 30331
March 11, 2025
- DeKalb In-Person Meeting 6 – 7:30 p.m.
- Lou Walker Senior Center
- 2538 Panola Road Lithonia, Ga. 30058
March 12, 2025
- Atlanta Virtual Lunch & Learn Noon – 1 p.m.
- Virtual
March 12, 2025
- DeKalb In-Person Meeting 6 – 7:30 p.m.
- New Black Wall Street
- 8109 Mall Pkwy. Stonecrest, Ga. 30038
March 13, 2025
- Systemwide Virtual Lunch & Learn En Español Noon – 1 p.m.
- Virtual
March 13, 2025
- Clayton In-Person Meeting 6 – 7:30 p.m.
- Jonesboro City Center
- 1859 City Center Way Jonesboro, Ga. 30236
March 14, 2025
- Systemwide Open House 2 – 8 p.m.
- MARTA Headquarters
- 2424 Piedmont Road NW Atlanta, Ga. 30324
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group