Delta Air Lines expects $200 million profit drop due to government shutdown

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines announced Wednesday morning that due to impacts of the government shutdown in November, they were anticipating hundreds of millions of dollars in lost profits.

The company informed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission about the expected pre-tax profit loss before discussing it at a conference hosted by Morgan Stanley.

Delta Air Lines said in their SEC filing that while demand remains healthy for the December quarter and early 2026 trends are still strong, the “temporary softening in November related to the government shutdown” is expected to have a $200 million impact on their pre-tax profitability.

The company’s filing said that was equal to roughly $0.25 earnings per share lost for the period.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group