Delta to add nonstop flights to Saudi Arabia next year

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines will launch nonstop flights from Atlanta to Riyadh in October 2026, marking a significant expansion into the Middle East.

“Launching service to Riyadh marks a key step in Delta’s global growth as we start our second century of flight,” said Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines.

The flights will operate three times weekly on Delta’s Airbus A350-900, featuring four product experiences: Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort, and Delta Main.

“We welcome Delta to Riyadh and look forward to the opportunities this service will create for travelers worldwide,” said His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Delta One customers will enjoy lie-flat seats, chef-curated meals, and exclusive Missoni-designed amenities.

This new route will also link customers from Riyadh to the U.S. with easy one-stop access to over 150 cities.

Delta continues to expand its global reach, with Riyadh joining other new destinations like Marrakech, Melbourne, Sardinia, Porto, Hong Kong, and Malta.

