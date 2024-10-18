DeKalb deputies arrest woman suspected of stealing cellphone from elderly woman at gunpoint

ATLANTA — DeKalb County deputies arrested a woman suspected of stealing a cell phone from an elderly woman on Wednesday.

With the help of the Atlanta Police Department, deputies located a car driven by Jenee Johnson, 36.

Police said when they located the car, Johnson sped away from them.

Deputies performed a P.I.T. maneuver on her car and she spun around and crashed into a median wall on the highway.

Johnson was charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by receiving stolen property, and fleeing or attempting to elude police.

