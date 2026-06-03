DeKalb County DA sues over new law making certain elections non-partisan

ATLANTA — DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston is going to court to challenge a new law making her election and the elections of other county officials non-partisan, calling the law unconstitutional.

She said the law only applies to five counties -- DeKalb, Fulton, Clayton, Cobb, and Gwinnett -- and not the whole state.

The counties are also controlled by Democrats, with Black women district attorneys.

Boston said the new law is not right and it should be in every county, or no county at all.

Boston pulled no punches when going after state Republicans who passed the bill, making her election and the elections of many other county officials non-partisan.

“They have chosen to go after Democratic strongholds where Democratic DAs and Democratic elected officials have been successful in these races,” Boston said.

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She just filed a lawsuit in Fulton County challenging that new law as unconstitutional.

Roswell Republican state Sen. John Albers sponsored the bill, and during this year’s legislative session, he defended it to Channel 2’s Richard Elliot.

“Anytime you can take politics out of the equation, and people are focused solely on doing the job, and not focusing on a certain base, on one side or the other, we’re doing the right thing,” Albers said.

An hour earlier, a coalition of community groups gathered in Vine City to criticize the upcoming special session to redraw Georgia district lines after the U.S. Supreme Court said states no longer have to take race into consideration when drawing them.

“What’s very important to understand is that it’s about partisan map drawing. This is about racially motivated map drawing,” Democratic state Rep. Park Cannon said.

Gov. Brian Kemp told Elliot two weeks ago that lawmakers should wait and see the new maps before criticizing them.

“I would just tell people to remain calm. Let the legislative process work, and then if you don’t like what happened, then you can criticize,” Kemp said.

About the lawsuit filed by Boston, the governor’s office said it cannot comment on pending litigation.

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