Deadly shooting at Atlantic Station likely done in self-defense, police say

ATLANTA - Investigators say a deadly shooting inside the underground parking garage at Atlantic Station was likely in self-defense.
[READ: Atlanta police chief says Atlantic Station hindered murder investigation]
Atlanta police responded Thursday night to the shooting death of 21-year-old Malik Mayfield. Mayfield was shot in a west end parking deck at the popular Midtown shopping and residential destination, Atlantic Station.
The shooting happened around 8 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
In a news release, police said Monday that investigators determined Mayfield went to Atlantic Station “to engage in a criminal transaction.”
Atlanta police said the morning after the incident, the shooter contacted them, saying Mayfield had gotten into confrontation with them and pulled out a gun, at which point the shooter said they shot Mayfield in self-defense.
“Investigators do not believe the confrontation was random and are looking into why the deceased male confronted the shooter,” the news release said.
Police said they do not anticipate filing any charges against the shooter at this time.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}