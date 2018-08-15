4-year-old left inside hot daycare van honks horn until neighbor comes to rescue

ATLANTA - Police arrested local daycare workers who investigators say left a 4-year-old boy alone in a hot van for an hour.
The woman who found the child told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that the only reason why she saw the boy is because he kept honking the horn trying to get someone's attention.
She said the boy had taken off his shirt and his shoes and she could tell his body was overheating.
Three staff members were later arrested.
What happened when we confronted the reverend who runs the daycare at the New Calvary Mission Church in southwest Atlanta, at 5 p.m.
