Crime in Atlanta is down, except for knife attacks and other assaults

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department’s latest crime data shows overall, crime in the city is down as the year to date.

However, during a presentation to the Atlanta City Council, Chief Darin Schierbaum said the one area that saw an increase year-to-date was aggravated assaults.

And it’s due to what he said were increases in knife attacks, people pointing guns at each other and shooting dwellings.

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Police said pointing a gun at someone, even if no one shoots, still counts as an aggravated assault.

Year-to-date, there have been 26 dwellings shot at, 25 of which had people inside. Police said there have been 94 victims, so far.

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Data from APD showed that homicides remained on a downward trend, with a 27% overall decrease since 2022.

The same was true for people getting shot since 2022, according to Schierbaum’s presentation.

Looking at the year-to-date change, homicides were down 41%, rapes were down 45%, robbery was down 37%, but aggravated assault was up 17%.

Despite the overall increase since the start of the year, the 28-day change was down 5% for aggravated assaults in Atlanta.

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