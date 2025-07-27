Coyotes spotted in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — A homeowner said he saw two coyotes walking around his Midtown Atlanta neighborhood.

He recorded a video from his home on Monroe Circle near the Eastside Beltline trail.

The video shows the coyotes walking around a driveway.

“To have them right up in the daylight, it’s kind of shocking,” neighbor Michael Hanson said. “I have two cats and I don’t want them being eaten for breakfast.”

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said coyote reports have increased about 10% in metro Atlanta since last year.

