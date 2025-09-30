Coyote populations rebound faster than can be removed, UGA study says

ATLANTA — The latest updates to the University of Georgia’s coyote population studies in the metro Atlanta area, and the southeast, showed that coyote populations are likely here to stay.

According to the university, their research shows “trying to curb coyote populations may be a lost cause,” as they “stabilize faster than they can be reduced.”

UGA researchers used cameras, analysis of howls and nearly 20 years of data to figure out that not only is there more than one coyote per square mile in the study zone, but that coyotes repopulate so quickly, that removal efforts fail.

The study found that there are between 45 and 50 coyotes for every 38 square miles.

“Coyotes have the ability to occupy and adapt to many different habitats, and SRS is apparently one that can sustain a lot of coyotes with enough prey and resources for a long time,” Gino D’Angelo, co-author of the study and an associate professor in the Warnell School of Forestry, said in a statement.

UGA said that part of why coyotes have remained as successful is due to a lack of competition from other species and plenty of prey.

In addition to just rebounding, researchers said sometimes the populations even spiked soon after removal processes happened.

UGA said control methods for population of coyotes can cost between $30,000 and $50,000, saying that “the cost and man-hours that it takes to actively remove those coyotes is just something that’s not sustainable or practical on a large scale.”

UGA said the analysis suggested they need an alternative for habitat management and biodiversity related to coyotes.

“In general, predator populations are contentious to manage, but coyotes are a lot harder to manage than a lot of other predators due to their really unique, amazing ability to reproduce. They can bounce back very rapidly,” Heather Gaya, corresponding author of the study and a postdoctoral research associate in the Warnell School of Forestry, said.

“I think that when we’re managing coyotes, we have to consider if it’s worth it to put in all of that time and money for what seems to be short-term gain. And if we’re not able to sustain that in the long term, maybe we should be thinking about other options,” Gaya added.

