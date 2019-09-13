  • Couple come home from trip to find car broken into at off-site airport parking

    By: Alyssa Hyman

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Carolyn Ford gave Channel 2 Action News pictures of her truck's shattered passenger side window after she and her husband went on vacation last month. 

    Ford said they parked their car at an off-site airport parking lot, expecting the car would be in a secure place.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    When they came home from their trip, Ford told Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman they discovered their car and more than a dozen others had been broken into.

    “I can’t imagine how somebody can come in here and do that and nobody hear it,” Ford said.

    TONIGHT AT 11: What most of the cars had in common and why Ford says the parking company isn’t taking responsibility.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories