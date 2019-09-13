Couple come home from trip to find car broken into at off-site airport parking

ATLANTA - Carolyn Ford gave Channel 2 Action News pictures of her truck's shattered passenger side window after she and her husband went on vacation last month.
Ford said they parked their car at an off-site airport parking lot, expecting the car would be in a secure place.
When they came home from their trip, Ford told Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman they discovered their car and more than a dozen others had been broken into.
“I can’t imagine how somebody can come in here and do that and nobody hear it,” Ford said.
