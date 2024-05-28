County says election interference defendant’s request for voting info would take thousands of hours

ATLANTA — Attorneys for one of the election interference racketeering case defendants are complaining Fulton County is dragging its feet giving them access to the 2020 presidential election data.

But Fulton County says that such big a job it could take decades to comply.

Harrison Floyd once headed up “Black Voices for Trump.” Now he’s under indictment in this massive election interference racketeering case.

He still insists former President Donald Trump won in Georgia, so he wants to recount the vote in Fulton County.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot spoke exclusively with Floyd’s attorney Tuesday as he and Floyd stepped out of the Fulton County courthouse.

Despite multiple investigations showing otherwise, they still insist that Fulton County failed to count the vote in the 2020 presidential election properly.

“The case is really all about whether Fulton County properly administered the election. They did not,” Chris Kachouroff said.

Floyd is accused, alongside co-defendant Trevian Kutti, who made a Zoom appearance in court Tuesday, of trying to pressure former Fulton County elections worker Ruby Freeman in a meeting to lie about voter fraud.

She refused and was later totally cleared by the state elections board.

Inside the courtroom, Fulton County’s attorney Chad Alexis argued that Floyd’s data request is so broad, it could take thousands of hours and cost more than $1 million.

He argued that Floyd didn’t have the election data before allegedly committing the crime, so it shouldn’t be a defense.

“If they’re saying that this information was the basis, reason, or cause for the statement, that cannot be because they did not have this information,” Alexis said.

But Floyd’s attorney believes the county is fighting back because they don’t want that data released.

“They know darn well they didn’t do all these things, and it’s going to come out in the light, and they’re just trying to delay as much as possible,” Kachouroff said.

Multiple local, state, and federal investigations showed no voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

