Several Atlanta firefighters hurt after driver crashes into fire truck

ATLANTA — Several Atlanta firefighters have been transported after a driver hit their truck as they were heading to a call.

The crash happened around 7:40 a.m. near Lenox Road and Peachtree Road NE. The Atlanta Fire Department says the crew had their emergency sirens and lights on when they were hit.

The department says the driver, who denied medical treatment, will be cited. The news release did not say what kind of injuries the firefighters had.

This is a developing story We’ll have the latest on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

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