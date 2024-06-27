Copa América Tournament scores for metro Atlanta economy

ATLANTA — Thousands of soccer fans converged on Mercedes Benz Stadium, to watch the United States play Panama on Thursday night in the Copa América Tournament.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in downtown Atlanta on Thursday where he spoke with fans.

“I’m super excited. This is my first time in Atlanta. I came down from New Jersey. And I’m real excited to be here in the city and taking in the match.” said Andy Cowan.

Another fan flew all the way from Panama in hopes of watching her team win.

“Everything is fun for the family. My son, he’s a football player, so he likes it,” said Malu Salcedo.

Aside from the FIFA World Cup, Copa América is considered the most prestigious and competitive tournament outside of Europe.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Metro-Atlanta Chamber of Commerce says it’s clear by the Copa committee chose Atlanta and Georgia, to host some of the matches.

“We are becoming the national center for soccer. U.S. Soccer is moving here. It’s a big deal for the city.” said Metro Atlanta Chamber Chief Economist Dr. Jerry Parrish.

Parrish says the chamber hasn’t made projections of the economic windfall from the Copa Tournament. But bars, restaurants and hotels in downtown Atlanta are packed with soccer fans.

“Last week, we had Argentina fans and Canadian fans come in. Now it’s the Americans and Panamanians. It’s a great event and it gives us a warmup for two years from now when the World Cup comes” said bar and restaurant owner Jon Parker.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Metro Atlanta Chamber says the exposure the city receives on the world stage from events like the Copa, will pay dividends down the road with economic development, and more large sports events at the state-of-the-art Mercedes Benz Stadium.

“When you’re applying to do a Superbowl, or a college football championship or other things, the committees will look at you and say how many other big events have you put on?” said Parrish.

Atlanta will host eight FIFA World Cup 2026 matches including one of the semi-finals.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

What to know about road closures, traffic for CNN Presidential debate, Copa America

©2024 Cox Media Group