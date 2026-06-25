Convicted felon faces federal charge after allegedly opening fire at Atlanta homeless encampment

ATLANTA — A man with a history of felony convictions is facing a federal charge after being accused of shooting at an Atlanta homeless encampment last year.

Alexander Wood, 43, of Atlanta, faces a federal illegal firearm possession charge, U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg announced Thursday.

He pleaded not guilty to the gun charge in federal court on Thursday. Wood was indicted for the crime by a federal grand jury back in April.

The charge comes after Wood allegedly drove to a homeless encampment in downtown Atlanta the Oct. 10, 2025, and fired a shot at the encampment. When Atlanta police arrived at the scene, Wood took off in a high-speed chase and allegedly tried to run into the police car coming after him.

Shortly afterward, police arrested Wood at an apartment and found a gun near the apartment entrance. Police said surveillance video shows Wood running through the area where a gun was found.

“Our officers responded quickly and worked closely with our federal partners to ensure this incident was thoroughly investigated,” said Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum. “We remain committed to protecting all who call Atlanta home and to strengthening the trust and collaboration we share with the communities we serve.”

Authorities said Wood has several previous felony convictions for violent crimes and drug trafficking. Those convictions include burglary, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and armed robbery.

Because of his criminal history, Wood faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years of imprisonment for the federal gun charge of convicted. He could be sentenced to life in prison.

“After more than 20 years of racking up felony convictions in state court, Wood allegedly armed himself and shot at a homeless encampment, jeopardizing innocent lives with an unlawfully possessed firearm,” Hertzberg said.

Wood pleaded guilty in April in Fulton County Superior County to charges connected to the shooting, including fleeing from police and several misdemeanors. He was sentenced to one year of imprisonment with credit for time served.

Wood is currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and is being held without bail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group