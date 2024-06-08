Congressional Black Caucus wants to educate Georgia voters on their rights

ATLANTA — Members of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation and Georgia voters gathered in downtown Atlanta on Saturday to emphasize the importance of voting in November’s general election.

The foundation hosted an event at the Loudermilk Conference Center to address a national racial equity initiative on voting rights and representation.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was at the event where participants got to hear several panel discussions where organizers say the mission is to explore democracy and the ongoing push for equitable voting rights across the U.S.

“We know there are lots of barriers that exist that are trying to stop our power and stop our voice, so wanted to make sure that we traveled here to Georgia, travel to the South to have this important conversation about what we can do to empower one another, but also see what we can do sure we to get more people out,” Olajumoke Abayanju with the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation said.

Some of their main focus points were representation, the historical struggles for Black voters and touching on landmark legislation.

