Crews spend an hour rescuing driver, passengers after box truck crashes on I-20

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County fire crews and paramedics responded to I-20 on Saturday morning to reports of an accident with injuries.

When they got to the scene, they found a box truck had gone off the side of the interstate and into an embankment.

The people inside the truck had become trapped.

Crews say it took over an hour to get everyone inside out of the car and to safety.

“Everyone’s dedication and expertise were evident as they rescued all passengers from the box truck that went off the road. Thank you for your bravery and commitment to keeping our community safe,” the department wrote on social media.

There is no word exactly how many people were stuck in the car.

Authorities have not commented on what led up to the crash or if anyone was hurt.

